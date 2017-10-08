WHO'D'A DREAMT THAT EPISODE COULD GET ANY BETTER? (spoiler alert):

The most shocking moment in this film is its connection to Curb Your Enthusiasm, but some attention needs to be paid to Defense Attorney Todd Melnik's dedication to Catalan's case. Desperate to find any evidence that places his client at the Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game, Melnik combs through hours of crowd footage in an attempt to pinpoint Catalan. The very idea is exhausting and Melnik has little luck in this endeavor until Catalan remembers something was being recorded that day.





That's where Larry David's crotchety creation comes in. The very day that Catalan was at a Dodgers game with his daughter and Martha Puebla was murdered, HBO was filming "The Car Pool Lane" for Curb Your Enthusiasm.





This revelation is packed with a million more what ifs. What if Larry David hadn't insisted on filming during a real Dodgers game? What if his character didn't have bad seats in the episode? What if the show hadn't decided to use real people as extras instead of actors? What if a PA hadn't let Catalan and his daughter walk in front of their camera and back to their seats? He had allegedly stopped several other people before Catalan, why did he let this man go through? Thankfully, none of these "what ifs" matter as anything more than a stress-inducing thought exercise. When Catalan appears in full focus in the Curb Your Enthusiasm footage, it feels like letting out a breath you didn't know you were holding.