October 18, 2017
WHO ISN'T?:
Putin Rival Ties Kushner Meeting to Kremlin Bankers (ARI MELBER , MEREDITH MANDELL and MIRJAM LABLANS, 10/17/17, NBC)
A prominent exiled Russian oligarch said in an exclusive interview with NBC News that he is nearly certain Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to collaborate with the Trump campaign, and that he believes a top Russian banker was not "acting on his own behalf" when he held a controversial meeting with Jared Kushner last December.
Of course, the Trumpbots think opposing Vlad is disqualifying.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2017 7:19 AM