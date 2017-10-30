WHILE DONALD WAS ASKING THEM TO HACK HILLARY:

The first big takeaway from this morning's flurry of charging and plea documents with respect to Paul Manafort Jr., Richard Gates III, and George Papadopoulos is this: The President of the United States had as his campaign chairman a man who had allegedly served for years as an unregistered foreign agent for a puppet government of Vladimir Putin, a man who was allegedly laundering remarkable sums of money even while running the now-president's campaign, a man who allegedly lied about all of this to the FBI and the Justice Department.





The second big takeaway is even starker: A member of President Trump's campaign team now admits that he was working with people he knew to be tied to the Russian government to "arrange a meeting between the Campaign and the Russian government officials" and to obtain "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of hacked emails--and that he lied about these activities to the FBI. He briefed President Trump on at least some them.





Before we dive any deeper into the Manafort-Gates indictment--charges to which both pled not guilty to today--or the Papadopoulos plea and stipulation, let's pause a moment over these two remarkable claims, one of which we must still consider as allegation and the other of which we can now consider as admitted fact. President Trump, in short, had on his campaign at least one person, and allegedly two people, who actively worked with adversarial foreign governments in a fashion they sought to criminally conceal from investigators. One of them ran the campaign. The other, meanwhile, was interfacing with people he "understood to have substantial connections to Russian government officials" and with a person introduced to him as "a relative of Russian President Vladimir Putin with connections to senior Russian government officials." All of this while President Trump was assuring the American people that he and his campaign had "nothing to do with Russia."