WHEN IN DOUBT, BLAME THE JEWS!:





Rep. Paul Gosar is pushing a couple of conspiracy theories popularized by 9/11 Truther Alex Jones about the August white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville. Specifically, the U.S. Congressman from Arizona is suggesting that the rallies were pushed as false flag operations by Democratic fundraiser George Soros. Gosar also said that he believed that Soros--who as a 14-year-old Jew in Nazi-occupied Hungary pretended to be Christian in order to not be sent to a concentration camp--was a Nazi collaborator.