WHEN I WAS YOUNG WE CALLED THAT SOPHOMORE YEAR:

Ten minutes to midnight on Tuesday, Jeremy J. Van Ert stepped into a walk-in beer cooler at a Kwik Trip convenience store in Marshfield, Wis.





When the doors locked behind him at midnight, he decided that rather than shout for help, he would just camp out, police say.





[Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said:] "He just decided to run it out for the night. It had everything that he needed."