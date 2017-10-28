October 28, 2017
WHEN I WAS YOUNG WE CALLED THAT SOPHOMORE YEAR:
A Wisconsin man got locked in a walk-in beer cooler. He had 'everything that he needed,' police say. (Rachel Siegel October 27, 2017, Washington Post)
Ten minutes to midnight on Tuesday, Jeremy J. Van Ert stepped into a walk-in beer cooler at a Kwik Trip convenience store in Marshfield, Wis.When the doors locked behind him at midnight, he decided that rather than shout for help, he would just camp out, police say.[Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said:] "He just decided to run it out for the night. It had everything that he needed."
