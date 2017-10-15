October 15, 2017
WHEN DEMOCRATS OPPOSE DEMOCRACY:
Tony Blair laments boycotting Hamas after 2006 PA election (Times of Israel, 10/15/17)
Former British prime minister and peace negotiator Tony Blair said the international community made a mistake boycotting Hamas after the terror group's victory in the 2006 Palestinian elections, saying it should have instead attempted to "pull Hamas into a dialogue."Blair, along with leaders of countries in the Middle East Quartet and Israel, sanctioned and cut aid to the Palestinian Authority after Hamas's win, demanding that the terror group recognize Israel, renounce violence and adhere to previous agreements between Israel and the Palestinians, conditions that Hamas rejected.
It's long past time to stop making Woodrow Wilson's mistake. Even W had this blindspot.
