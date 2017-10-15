WHEN DEMOCRATS OPPOSE DEMOCRACY:





Former British prime minister and peace negotiator Tony Blair said the international community made a mistake boycotting Hamas after the terror group's victory in the 2006 Palestinian elections, saying it should have instead attempted to "pull Hamas into a dialogue."





Blair, along with leaders of countries in the Middle East Quartet and Israel, sanctioned and cut aid to the Palestinian Authority after Hamas's win, demanding that the terror group recognize Israel, renounce violence and adhere to previous agreements between Israel and the Palestinians, conditions that Hamas rejected.