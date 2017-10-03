October 3, 2017
WHAT DO RACISTS CARE ABOUT REASON?:
Trump administration backpedals on citizenship for 'Dreamers' (Yeganeh Torbati, Richard Cowan, 10/03/17, Reuters)
A U.S. official told Congress on Tuesday it would be "rational" to legislate a path for citizenship for illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children, but within hours the administration backtracked, saying his comments did not state the views of President Donald Trump.
Racial hate is emotional, not rational.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2017 6:52 PM