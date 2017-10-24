WHAT ANDROPOV UNDERSTOOD BUT GORBY DIDN'T:





Lenin pioneered the use of mass terror for political control. A post-truth leader, he invented fake news. He proclaimed dazzlingly simple solutions: Destroy legal and institutional norms, expropriate the property of the rich, and Russia would be on the path to Utopia. "The peasants must seize the estates," Lenin announced in the spring of 1917. "They must be masters now." "Break the resistance of a few dozen millionaires," he added, and workers could take over the factories. It was that simple.





But these were lies. No workers were given power, and the peasants got no land. Dealing in wish-fulfillment instead of real politics, inventing enemies to cement one's power, broadcasting tailor-made facts through subservient news outlets: In all these respects Lenin's revolution is still with us a century later. Though the West is in few ways comparable to the Soviet Union under Lenin, today's populists left and right have studied his rulebook, which is why Steve Bannon has reportedly boasted of being a "Leninist."





The Bolshevik coup disproves the Marxist idea that social and economic forces rule history, as Victor Sebestyen comments in his engaging, highly readable new life of Lenin (Lenin: The Man, the Dictator, and the Master of Terror). Without Lenin's shrewd tactics, his movement would have been just as feeble as the rest of Russia's political parties. The Bolsheviks never enjoyed wide support, but they had Lenin's Machiavellian individual brilliance. Lenin's tactics were masterful: Encourage schisms; castigate your opponents; make no compromises; refuse all coalitions. He held fast to the key plank that the Mensheviks foolishly rejected: He would end the war immediately upon taking power.