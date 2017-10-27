WELCOME, MASTER:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is rolling out shelf-scanning robots in more than 50 U.S. stores to replenish inventory faster and save employees time when products run out. [...]





"If you are running up and down the aisle and you want to decide if we are out of Cheerios or not, a human doesn't do that job very well, and they don't like it," Jeremy King, chief technology officer for Walmart U.S. and e-commerce, told Reuters.