WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:





Heat flows from hot things to cold things. That's common sense. It's also one way to state the second law of thermodynamics, which is notoriously one of the universe's strictest rules.





In the nanoscale world ruled by quantum mechanics, however, causing heat to flow backwards may be as easy as making an observation.





According to a theoretical paper published in Nature Quantum Materials, by Angel Rubio of the Universida del Pais Vasco in San Sebastian, Spain, and colleagues, this is yet another way in which common sense goes out the window in the quantum realm.