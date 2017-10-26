UM, EVERYBODY?:

It turns out that Trump has neither the wit nor the grit to seize power, and he may be too lazy and too uninterested in governing to make much of it if he did. (He can, however, empower by default cabinet officials who do know what to do with the power at their disposal--for example, Sessions.) But, except for his use of executive orders (often to countermand ones by Obama) and his cyber-bullying, Trump is essentially a passive participant in his own government. His campaign against the press is of concern, but thus far he's not taken action to curb its independence, nor have his threats to do so had any discernible impact on the rigorous job the press is doing of holding his presidency to account. In fact, all things taken together, it begins to seem as if the strongman of the rallies was a convenient deception, a figure that Trump invented but couldn't maintain when it came to making actual decisions in the Oval Office.





If this approach to governing keeps up, Trump may find himself once again on a newsweekly cover--the kind of prominence he craves--but this time with a sobriquet that once ordained one of his predecessors: "WIMP."