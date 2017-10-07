TRANSCENDING PAROCHIALISM:

If Henninger sees a certain transcendent quality in Trump's vision of sovereignty, he is right to do so. After all, Donald Trump is not the first American president to portray our sovereignty (our independent self-government) in transcendent terms. On June 30, 1826, a week before he died, John Adams chose the words "Independence Forever" to be read to his fellow citizens celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1826.





President Trump told the U.N. delegates that the United States would not impose its way of life on others, but to "let it shine as an example for everyone to watch." He advocated "strong sovereign nations" as political entities in which "people take ownership of their future," "control their own destiny," exercise "responsibility," and "allow individuals to flourish."





Trump's muscular language reveals a decidedly republican concept of sovereignty. The emphasis is on citizens taking "ownership" of their own nations. This theme is directly connected to the idea of active and responsible citizenship, an idea that did not originate with Bannon or other Trumpists, but--as Hillsdale College government professor Thomas G. West explains in his brilliant new book, The Political Theory of the American Founding--was an idea central to the natural rights philosophy of our Founding Fathers.





Further, citizens expect leaders of sovereign nations to be accountable. Trump's speech notes that the "two core sovereign duties" of nations are "to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation." These sovereign duties represent the "vision" of the United Nations and are the "foundation for cooperation and success." Clearly, those nations explicitly condemned in the president's U.N. address--North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela--violate one or more of those core sovereign duties.