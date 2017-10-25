October 25, 2017

TIME TO RECRUIT JAKE AND ELWOOD:

One in four troops sees white nationalism in the ranks (Leo Shane III, 10/25/17, Military Times)

Nearly one in four troops polled say they have seen examples of white nationalism among their fellow service members, and troops rate it as a larger national security threat than Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a new Military Times poll. [...]

When asked whether white nationalists pose a threat to national security, 30 percent of respondents labeled it a significant danger, more than many international hot spots, like Syria (27 percent), Pakistan (25 percent), Afghanistan (22 percent) and Iraq (17 percent).

