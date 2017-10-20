October 20, 2017
THUS, THE MORALITY OF A NUCLEAR FIRST STRIKE:
360 video shot over North Korea shows a sprawling, empty metropolis (Tristan Greene, 10/20/17, Next Web)
I'm taken aback by the sterility of the environment in North Korea. In the video you barely see any traffic, there doesn't appear to be any masses of people anywhere, and there isn't a single piece of advertising in sight.
There's no risk of collateral damage because the regime is too paranoid to allow normal people to live there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2017 7:31 PM