October 31, 2017
THEY WANT ECOPNOMIC GROWTH, NOT A NUCLEAR PROGRAM:
UN Nuclear Inspections Chief Sees No Problems Checking Facilities In Iran (Radio Free Europe, October 31, 2017)
United Nations nuclear inspectors have encountered no problems in checking facilities in Iran to determine whether Tehran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal, the head of the UN's atomic energy agency has said."Our inspectors are discharging their responsibilities without problem," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano told reporters in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of a conference on nuclear power on October 30.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2017 6:31 AM