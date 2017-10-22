October 22, 2017
THEY SHOULD BE HONORED HE DIDN'T JUST TWEET THEM:
Donald Trump Is Rush-Shipping Condolences to Military Families : Three families of fallen servicemembers received next-day UPS letters from President Trump after a turbulent week in which Trump falsely claimed he had called "virtually all" of the families. (LENA FELTON AND TAYLOR HOSKING OCT 21, 2017, The Atlantic)
The Trump administration is scrambling to defend the president's characterization of his communications with grieving military families, including rush-delivering letters from the president to the families of servicemembers killed months ago. Donald Trump falsely claimed this week that he had called "virtually" all fallen servicemembers' families since his time in office.Timothy Eckels Sr. hadn't heard anything from President Trump since his son Timothy Eckels Jr. was killed after a collision involving the USS John S. McCain on August 21. But then, on October 20, two days into the controversy over the president's handling of a condolence call with an American soldier's widow, Eckels Sr. received a United Parcel Service package dated October 18 with a letter from the White House.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 22, 2017 9:14 AM