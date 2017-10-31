THEY ARE THE TRUSTWORTHY PARTY:

Jafari said, "These days, the US is planning to start imposing the sanctions called CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] under the pretext of Iran's missile capability. While the IRGC and [Iran's] missile capability are [just a] pretext, Iran's economic capacity is the [real] target."





On the possibility that the United States might try to kill the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Jafari asked, "What was the benefit of the JCPOA for us?" He noted, "The Iranian nation has repeatedly experienced Americans' not honoring their commitments."





The IRGC commander further said, "The people of Iran know the United States well, and if they relatively trusted [it] during the last four years, [that] was for the sake of the JCPOA. [Now] Iranians have lost their trust in the US for not honoring [its commitments] and [for] deception."