THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





The study, released this week, once again contrasts with the popularly held view that first-round picks provide the best value. It also raises questions about the accuracy of the draft pick value table that has traditionally been used by teams in making trades. The 79th annual NFL draft takes place May 8-10 in New York City.





The WPI team analyzed the 2012 and 2013 draft classes, and found that second round picks represent the best performance relative to a player's selection in the draft with about 70 percent of the production of first-round picks but at just 44 percent of the salary. Similarly, third-round picks provided close to 70 percent of the production of first-round picks but at just 28 percent of the salary.