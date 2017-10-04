THELMA, LOUISE AND REX:





One US official expressed confidence in Tillerson's status due to a so-called "suicide pact" forged between Defense Secretary James Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Tillerson, whereby all three cabinet secretaries vow to leave in the event that the president makes moves against one of them.





It does not get any more awesome than being confident of the secretary's status because he and his peers have clandestinely plotted how to deal with Donald's derangement.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 4, 2017 7:00 PM

