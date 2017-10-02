THE WOGS START IN 1633:

There was a time in US history when the government thought that a country was "not sending its best." A time when the government thought that immigrants' home countries could do more to help them screen who gets to come to the US.





It was Italy in the 1920s.





The way the Sudanese and US governments negotiated to keep Sudan off of the Trump administration's third travel ban is not a new diplomatic maneuver. A century ago, Italy too tried to negotiate its way out of restrictive immigration policies.





Like today, Americans at the end of the 19th century had fierce debates about which immigrants to admit to the US. In the midst of the largest global migration in history, many Americans remained divided over the need for immigrant labor to propel the country's meteoric economic rise and the desire to protect the US from immigrants from "inferior" countries -- at that time, China, Italy or Russia.





As one newspaper noted in the 1890s: "The floodgates are open. The bars are down. The sally-ports are unguarded. The dam is washed away. The sewer is unchoked. Europe is vomiting! In other words, the scum of immigration is viscerating [sic] upon our shores."





Under pressure from a small but very organized lobby, the US government responded by passing increasingly sweeping immigration laws that spelled out which immigrants were admissible and which were excluded. They created barriers for those considered to be a threat -- physically, culturally or politically.





Despite the draconian legislation then, like now, the US could not hope to monitor who entered the country without the collaboration of other countries. It had influence but could not enforce its immigration laws by itself. So, the government established mechanisms of "remote control," and demanded that other countries cooperate in a visa-vetting regime.





It's not unlike what the Trump administration is demanding today.