THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Initially, Trump felt vindicated. Though frustrated that the media were linking him to the indictment and tarnishing his presidency, he cheered that the charges against Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, were focused primarily on activities that began before his campaign. Trump tweeted at 10:28 a.m., "there is NO COLLUSION!"





But the president's celebration was short-lived. A few minutes later, court documents were unsealed showing that George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy adviser on Trump's campaign, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI about his efforts to broker a relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The case provides the clearest evidence yet of links between Trump's campaign and Russian officials. [...]





[T]rump's anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown. As the president groused upstairs, many staffers -- some of whom have hired lawyers to help them navigate Mueller's investigation -- privately speculated about where the special counsel might turn next.





"The walls are closing in," said one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. "Everyone is freaking out."