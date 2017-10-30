THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The New York Times and CNN, citing unnamed sources, are reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been ordered to turn himself in to U.S. authorities in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by associates of Trump.





Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were told to surrender to federal authorities on October 30, The New York Times reported.