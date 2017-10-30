THE LOST CAUSE:

THE BIGGEST NEWS of Mueller Monday -- the rollout of a money-laundering indictment against Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, Paul Manafort and campaign aide Rick Gates, and the unsealing of a false-statements plea deal by another campaign volunteer, George Papadopoulos -- may involve someone not named explicitly in either indictment: Attorney General Jeff Sessions.





That's because Sessions has repeatedly testified to the Senate that he knows nothing about any collusion with the Russians. (Though in his most recent appearance, he categorized that narrowly by saying he did not "conspire with Russia or an agent of the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.")





But the Papadopoulos plea shows that Sessions -- then acting as Trump's top foreign policy adviser -- was in a March 31, 2016, meeting with Trump, at which Papadopoulos explained "he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin." It also shows that Papadopoulos kept a number of campaign officials in the loop on his efforts to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin, though they secretly determined that the meeting "should be someone low level in the campaign so as not to send any signal," itself a sign the campaign was trying to hide its efforts to make nice with the Russians.