THE GIRLS DON'T SEEM TO CARE TONIGHT:



According to the officials present, Trump's advisers, among them the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, were surprised. Officials briefly explained the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup and how the current military posture is stronger than it was at the height of the buildup. In interviews, they told NBC News that no such expansion is planned.



Of course, if he'd just use the ones we have there'd be no need for any more. Proliferation is a function of not using them.