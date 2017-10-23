THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

How many serious allegations must there be -- and how much settlement money must O'Reilly pay -- before conservatives apply the same standards to him that they would eagerly apply to a liberal of corresponding fame and importance? Yet prominent conservatives are guests on his new "No Spin News," and he's consistently a guest on other conservative programs. O'Reilly should be banished from every serious and meaningful conservative outlet just as Weinstein is being stripped of his progressive public platforms. Frankly, there is no need for O'Reilly's voice in the public square.





Both sides of America's political and cultural conflict are facing their own days of reckoning. In these last few weeks, it's becoming painfully obvious even to those who still try to cling to Hollywood's illusions of cultural superiority that an industry famous for its moralizing is responsible for an immense amount of exploitation and victimization. At the same time, conservatives have had to face the fact that its favorite network was rife with its own abuses, and too many conservatives are in denial over Donald Trump. They're convinced that his boasts were mere "locker room" talk and that all of the more than one dozen public accusations of misconduct were politically-motivated.