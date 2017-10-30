October 30, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
U.S. oil exports boom, putting infrastructure to the test (Catherine Ngai, Bryan Sims, 10/30/17, Reuters)
Fortunately, Donald has not been able to undo the work of the most free trade presidency ever.Tankers carrying record levels of crude are leaving in droves from Texas and Louisiana ports, and more growth in the fledgling U.S. oil export market may before long test the limits of infrastructure like pipelines, dock space and ship traffic.U.S. crude exports have boomed since the decades-old ban was lifted less than two years ago, with shipments recently hitting a record of 2 million barrels a day.
