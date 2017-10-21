October 21, 2017
THANKS, MS LERNER!:
NAACP Elects New President, Will Assume More Political Non-Profit Tax Status (CHRIS BENDEREV, 10/21/17, NPR)
The organization announced its new president and CEO and its intention to alter its tax status to a non-profit category that permits more aggressive political lobbying. [...]During a phone call with reporters, Johnson also said the NAACP's national office would soon transition from the 501(c)3 non-profit status it currently holds to become a 501(c)4.The change will lift significant restrictions on the NAACP's ability to engage in political lobbying. IRS rules permit political actions by 501(c)4 groups, though not as their "primary activity."
