THANKS, DONALD!:





The three major U.S. stock indexes and the Russell 2000 posted record high closes for the second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in airlines and as carmakers rose after strong September vehicle sales.





It obviously won't be easy, but if Donald can manage to maintain this level of futility for his entire presidency it will be a success, even if he's impeached. He inherited such strong fundamentals the only imperative was not to screw it up and by not doing anything at all he's managing that much.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2017 7:12 PM

