THANKS, DONALD!:

While it's true that premiums for the popular silver Obamacare plan will shoot higher for 2018, most enrollees will actually end up paying less for coverage next year.





In fact, more consumers will be able to snag policies that will cost them nothing each month.





How can that be?





It's because premium subsidies are soaring too, making many plans on the exchanges more affordable. [...]





Even the Trump administration found that Obamacare plans will be more affordable next year. Some 80% of enrollees will be able to find a policy for $75 a month or less -- up from 71% this year and the highest share so far.