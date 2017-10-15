THANKS, DONALD!:

President Donald Trump seems to have another obsession: The stock market. He mentions it almost daily now, touting how the Dow Jones industrial average -- a popular U.S. stock market indicator -- is up 25 percent since Election Day.





It's almost as if, in Trump's mind, the stock market is his report card. At a time when the polls give him about a 40 percent approval rating, he seems to view the market as giving him a standing ovation.