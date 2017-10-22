TAXING WHAT WE DON'T WANT FORCES INNOVATION:

China has said it will eventually ban gasoline-powered cars. California may be moving in the same direction. That pressure has set off a scramble by the world's car companies to embrace electric vehicles.





On Monday, General Motors, America's largest automaker, staked its claim to leadership. Outlining a fundamental shift in its vision of the industry, it announced plans for 20 new all-electric models by 2023, including two within the next 18 months.





G.M.'s announcement came a day before a long-scheduled investor presentation by Ford Motor that was also expected to emphasize electric models. After the G.M. news emerged, Ford let loose with its own announcement, saying it would add 13 electrified models over the next several years, with a five-year investment of $4.5 billion.





"General Motors believes in an all-electric future," said Mark L. Reuss, G.M.'s global product chief. "Although that future won't happen overnight, G.M. is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles. [...]





More than consumer demand, however, it is regulatory pressure that is revving up the electric push, with officials in China, Europe and the United States ratcheting up emissions standards and setting or discussing deadlines that could eliminate gasoline-powered cars within a generation.





The announcements by G.M. and Ford follow pledges by the German automakers Volkswagen and Daimler to build hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles in the coming years, and the decision by Volvo, the Chinese-owned Swedish luxury brand, to convert its entire lineup to either electric cars or hybrid vehicles that are powered by both batteries and gas.





The accelerated pace of development also reflects the symbiotic relationship between battery-powered cars and another technological frontier; auto companies are tying their electric-car plans to lofty goals of building fleets of autonomous vehicles for ride-hailing services.





The automakers believe they can solve the problem of achieving -- as G.M.'s chief executive, Mary T. Barra, has begun stressing -- a world with "zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion."





It is a stunning statement from a company that, together with Ford, sells more large pickup trucks and full-size sport utility vehicles than the rest of the global industry combined -- and from an industry that grudgingly got into building electric vehicles in the face of stricter fuel emissions standards.