The Iowa caucuses took place on February 1st. A couple of weeks later, Barrack and Manafort had a meeting at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills where they discussed a packet of memos Manafort had prepared to put forth his credentials to handle the delegate fight. On February 29th, Barrack forwarded the packet to Trump along with "an effusive cover letter" that "described Mr. Manafort in terms that Mr. Trump would like, calling him 'the most experienced and lethal of managers' and 'a killer.'"





This must have seemed like a great idea to Barrack, as he could make two good friends happy at the same time. What he almost definitely didn't then realize is that Manafort had an ulterior motive and was a desperate man.





It's been known for some time that Manafort was deeply in debt when he approached Barrack about working for Donald Trump. Specifically, the New York Times reported in July that Manafort owed as much as $19 million to a Russian oligarch with mob connections named Oleg V. Deripaska.





When Barrack and Manafort made their pitch to Trump, Manafort wrote "I am not looking for a paid job," and Barrack reiterated the point in his cover letter: "[Manafort] would do this in an unpaid capacity." It wouldn't become clear until later why a man who owes millions to a mobbed-up Putin connected Russian oligarch would be looking to work for free.





On March 28th, Trump hired Manafort without pay. Soon after, this happened:





On the evening of April 11, 2016, two weeks after Donald Trump hired the political consultant Paul Manafort to lead his campaign's efforts to wrangle Republican delegates, Manafort emailed his old lieutenant Konstantin Kilimnik, who had worked for him for a decade in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.





"I assume you have shown our friends my media coverage, right?" Manafort wrote.





"Absolutely," Kilimnik responded a few hours later from Kiev. "Every article."





"How do we use to get whole," Manafort asks. "Has OVD operation seen?"





The initials OVD obviously stand for Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. What Manafort was hoping is that by landing his position with Trump, he could somehow free himself from the millions and millions of dollars of debt he owed to Deripaska.