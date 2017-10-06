October 6, 2017
SHOULD HAVE LET HILLARY HANDLE SECURITY...:
John Kelly's personal cellphone was compromised, White House believes : White House tech support discovered the suspected breach after Kelly turned his phone in to tech support staff this summer. (JOSH DAWSEY, EMILY STEPHENSON and ANDREA PETERSON 10/05/2017, Politico)
White House officials believe that chief of staff John Kelly's personal cellphone was compromised, potentially as long ago as December, according to three U.S. government officials.The discovery raises concerns that hackers or foreign governments may have had access to data on Kelly's phone while he was secretary of Homeland Security and after he joined the West Wing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2017 7:39 PM