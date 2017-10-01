RUM, SODOMY AND SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS:

Marinebedrijf Koninklijke Marine, is the organization responsible for maintaining the vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy, and recently partnered with Artec 3D to 3D scan the country's entire naval fleet, according to Naval Technology.





The project is a massive undertaking, but once complete, it will dramatically speed up ship maintenance and replacement part fabrication. As some parts don't have manufacturing blueprints or 3D CAD files available, these scans will not only serve as a reference library, but will also allow the navy to print components for ships like submarines or minehunters on demand.