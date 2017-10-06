RERUNNING THE NUKE TEMPLATE:

A senior Iranian official, who also asked not to be named, said pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, Zarif and Revolutionary Guards commanders have had several meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on all Iranian policy, to secure his backing for missile talks.





"The leader was not optimistic during the meetings because he does not trust Americans. Others argued that the heightening tension over the missile program could be resolved through talks," said the official, involved in backroom negotiations.





Any talks would not aim to end or suspend Iran's missile program but to "negotiate some dimensions of it, like limiting production of some missiles with specific ranges," he said.





"Diplomacy worked well in ending the nuclear stand-off... The dispute over the missile program also can be resolved through talks," the official said.





A third Iranian official said Tehran would be willing to discuss long-range missiles.