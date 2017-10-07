October 7, 2017
RACISM IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:
Poll Shows Trump Dipping to 32 Percent Approval (Benjamin Hart, 10/07/17, New York)
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released on Friday found that President Trump has a 32 percent approval rating, with 67 percent of respondents disapproving of the job he's doing as president. And it reported that only 67 percent of Republicans approve of his performance, down significantly from 80 percent in the same poll in March.
It's no mean feat to drive your numbers that low with the economy this strong.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2017 6:39 AM