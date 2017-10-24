October 24, 2017
QUID PRO QUO:
No dirt on Clinton, a passing mention of adoptions, and a lot on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act. (ELIAS GROLL, OCTOBER 16, 2017, Foreign Policy)
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya arrived at a June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. armed with a set of talking points arguing American officials were hoodwinked into slapping human rights sanctions on Russia in 2012 and that efforts to expand those measures would hurt relations between Washington and Moscow.According to her talking points, obtained by Foreign Policy, Veselnitskaya made the case that the American businessman Bill Browder perpetrated a massive scheme of tax fraud against the Russian state and then launched a global campaign claiming that his companies had in fact been defrauded by Russian officials -- and that they had killed the lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in order to cover it up.
Why Is Bill Browder Banned from America? (Jay Nordlinger, October 22, 2017, National Review)
The Magnitsky Act drives Putin nuts. It means that his men can't act as they always have, i.e., with impunity. Now there are consequences, which is a problem for Putin. Four countries have Magnitsky acts: the U.S., Britain, Estonia, and now Canada. (They passed theirs last week.)Browder is a driver behind these Magnitsky acts, and Putin hates him for it, understandably. Twice in 2013, he tried to add Browder to Interpol's wanted list, and twice he failed, because Interpol knew that Putin was politically motivated. Browder is not a criminal. He is an anti-criminal, which is why Putin targets him.In 2014, Putin tried again -- no dice. Last summer, Browder testified against him before the Judiciary Committee in the U.S. Senate, to damning effect. Obviously ticked, Putin tried again. This time, Interpol had Browder's name on the list for a month, before deleting it.In the wake of Canada's new Magnitsky act, Putin has tried again. Tried for a fifth time. Interpol has accepted his request. Worse, the U.S. government seems in partnership with the Kremlin: Our government has revoked Browder's visa.
