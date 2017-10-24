QUID PRO QUO:

No dirt on Clinton, a passing mention of adoptions, and a lot on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act. (ELIAS GROLL, OCTOBER 16, 2017, Foreign Policy)

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya arrived at a June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. armed with a set of talking points arguing American officials were hoodwinked into slapping human rights sanctions on Russia in 2012 and that efforts to expand those measures would hurt relations between Washington and Moscow.





According to her talking points, obtained by Foreign Policy, Veselnitskaya made the case that the American businessman Bill Browder perpetrated a massive scheme of tax fraud against the Russian state and then launched a global campaign claiming that his companies had in fact been defrauded by Russian officials -- and that they had killed the lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in order to cover it up.