PROGRAMMING THE TRUMPBOTS:





On the facts of this particular story, here are a few bullet points:





*Hillary Clinton did not approve the sale of controlling interests in Uranium One to Russia in 2010. The State Department was one of nine government agencies and two independent federal nuclear regulators that had to sign off on the deal.





*Of the $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation, $131 million was from Frank Giustra, founder of UrAsia Energy--the company in which Russia bought controlling interests in 2010. His donation was made in 2007, two years before Clinton became Secretary of State and three years before the 2010 transaction with Russia. Also, Guistra sold his stake in the company in 2007, so he would not have been involved in the uranium deal.





*Solomon's first story last week was about an FBI investigation that began in 2009 and ended in 2015 with plea agreements that Russian nuclear industry officials engaged in a "racketeering scheme" while doing business in the U.S. He reports that these Russians were involved in "extortion, bribery, money laundering and kickbacks that were both directed by and provided benefit to more senior officials back in Russia." He provides zero evidence that they engaged in kickbacks to any American, much less the Clintons.





*Solomon's latest entry focuses on the fact that the FBI uncovered a scheme early on in the Obama administration in which Russian intelligence operatives attempted to get information about U.S. foreign policy by cozying up to figures involved with the Secretary of State. It is hard to read his account and not think of the recent TV series titled The Americans. At any rate, the idea that the Russians attempted to spy on a member of Obama's national security team is hardly a surprise.





Anyone wondering why major media outlets are ignoring this latest attempt to dig up old lies about Hillary Clinton need only look at the facts. But as much as Trump and right wing media outlets complain about the lack of coverage, I don't think they are even attempting to reach a mainstream audience with this story. Instead, it is designed to prep Trump's supporters for coming news from the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.