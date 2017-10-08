PEYTON WHO?:

North Korea and its nukes can wait. The White House has declared war on the NFL. And on the First Amendment.





Two weeks after President Trump decreed that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired, Vice President Mike Pence walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday after about 20 members of the San Francisco 49ers knelt during the anthem. The 49ers were in town to play the Indianapolis Colts.





Pence was in town to upstage Peyton Manning.





What, you think he didn't know the 49ers would kneel on Sunday? Pence knew. The 49ers are the one franchise, the only franchise, that have had at least one player kneel before every game since Colin Kaepernick was the first to do it in the 2016 preseason. Kaepernick played for the 49ers, of course. Last week, following Trump's unpatriotic assertion that he would fire someone for exercising their First Amendment rights, more than half the San Francisco roster knelt.





Pence knew.





Hell, the media members that follow Pence were told before the game not to bother leaving their vans and enter Lucas Oil Stadium, according to a tweet from NBC News Vaughn Hillyard. They wouldn't be there long, because Pence wouldn't be there long.



