October 26, 2017
All Is Now Right In The World, Because Bamba Is Coming To Trader Joe's (Aiden Pink, 10/26/17, The Forward)
Bamba is made from four simple ingredients--corn grits, peanut paste, palm oil and salt. Trader Joe's confirmed that their Bamba will be made in Israel.According to Osem, the Israeli manufacturer of Bamba, 90 percent of Israelis buy the snack regularly. Scientists speculate that baby Israelis' early exposure to the nutty treat may be why so few Israelis have peanut allergies.
