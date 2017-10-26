Bamba is made from four simple ingredients--corn grits, peanut paste, palm oil and salt. Trader Joe's confirmed that their Bamba will be made in Israel.





According to Osem, the Israeli manufacturer of Bamba, 90 percent of Israelis buy the snack regularly. Scientists speculate that baby Israelis' early exposure to the nutty treat may be why so few Israelis have peanut allergies.