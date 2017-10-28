October 28, 2017

ONE ONE A JURY, ONE BEFORE A JURY:

Former President Obama called to jury duty in Cook County and plans to serve (Steve Schmadeke, 10/28/17, Chicago Tribune)

Former President Barack Obama has been called for Cook County jury duty -- and plans to serve next month, the county's chief judge said Friday.

Chief Judge Tim Evans told county commissioners during a budget hearing that Obama, who owns homes in Washington, D.C., and Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, will serve next month.

