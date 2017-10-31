OBAMA LITE:

[T]he Trump administration's practice with newly captured terrorism suspects hews closely to its predecessor's policy.





In July, Ali Charaf Damache, a dual Irish-Algerian citizen who is suspected of being an al-Qaeda recruiter, was transferred to the U.S. from Spain, and later appeared in federal court in Philadelphia. Damache was accused of being part of a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist who depicted Islam's Prophet Muhammad in a cartoon. He became the first foreign citizen to be brought to the U.S. for trial in the Trump era. But his transfer to the U.S. could have also been linked to the opposition of a European country, Spain, to transfer a European citizen to Guantanamo, a facility many European view with disdain. Still, civil-rights groups praised the Trump administration for its decision to give Damache a civilian trial.