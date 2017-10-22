NOT THEIR FIRST RODEO:

The last time the five former presidents were together was in 2013 at the dedication of George W. Bush's presidential library in Dallas.





The concert at Texas A&M is not the first time former presidents have raised money for disaster relief.





In 2004, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton worked together to raise money after the tsunami in South Asia, and again the following year after Hurricane Katrina.





In 2011, Clinton and George W. Bush requested donations after Haiti's earthquake.





Jim McGrath, a spokesman for George H.W. Bush, says the hurricane relief effort has raised at least $31 million since it began Sept. 7.