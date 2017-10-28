NO, WE MEANT WAY MORE DYNAMIC!:





The Tax Policy Center's initial September analysis of the plan drew fire from some conservatives for not including the effects of economic growth on revenues.





The updated report found almost no difference with growth effects, called dynamic scoring.





"The outline would reduce federal tax revenue by roughly $2.4 [trillion] over the next decade, nearly the same as under conventional scoring," the Tax Policy Center's Howard Gleckman wrote in a blog post on the matter.





In the second decade, the center added, revenues would fall by $3.4 trillion.



