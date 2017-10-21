NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Not once did Wilson ever mention getting funding for the building; it was funded years earlier. She never even broaches the subject of money; she never mentions this $20 million line or getting funding from Obama. It never happened. Period. It's so dishonest that it's bizarre.





Instead, Wilson, who was thanked by FBI Director James Comey for helping the building be named posthumously after fallen officers, told the comical bipartisan story of how she and House Speaker Paul Ryan and so many others rushed to get the naming through Congress in record time, because the ribbon-cutting had already been scheduled. She thanked her colleagues in her congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats, by name. She honored the fallen officers and their families. She honored the FBI agents in the audience, then took her seat.





Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and others attend the April 10, 2015, opening of a new FBI South Florida field office named for office is named for two agents who were killed in an April 11, 1986, shootout with heavily armed bank robbers south of Miami. Photo: Wilfredo Lee/Pool/AP

WILSON WAS PROUD. She should've been. At a time where Congress gets nothing done, and partisan bickering jams up even routine business, that was put aside and the building was dedicated on time in the honor of the officers. It wasn't saving the world, but she never made it out to be. Her remarks were witty, beautiful, warm, and gracious. And they were filmed.





The actual speech makes Kelly's remarks all the more disgusting. That he started off his recollection of Wilson by calling her an "empty barrel" is beyond the pale. Beyond being a member of Congress, she is a hero in her community. She helped mentor Johnson, the soldier who died in Niger, and has done the same with hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young people in Florida. She has a doctorate. She was a celebrated school principal. No woman should be called an "empty barrel" -- that Kelly used that as his launching point was a gross insult to a woman with a distinguished life of public service.





What Kelly did followed a week in which the trusted words of black women were repeatedly called into question.

Second, Kelly lied. The man did not misunderstand her. He lied - not once but over and over again. He fabricated an entire story about what she told the audience that day. Wilson didn't brag about raising money or securing funding. It simply never happened. The lies from Kelly were so specific that one must wonder if he, like Trump, is either a serial liar, or if his mental faculties should be called into question.





Or, perhaps, the story he told is a disturbing insight into how his mind works. Consider that Kelly watched Wilson give the remarks she gave in the video. If by some chance he isn't lying, and he truly believes that's what he heard, then think about how her speech was transformed by Kelly's perception of her. He saw her tell, in real life, an amusing story about parliamentary maneuvering to name a building. Yet Kelly heard, in his mind, a story about a money-grubbing, credit-hogging grandstander. And consider that Wilson has been overcoming perceptions like that her entire life.



