October 8, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Anti-Jewish sentiment and other racism was a big part of the persona of Donald Trump when he starred on "The Apprentice," one of the producers said.Bill Pruitt told the National Public Radio podcast "Embedded" by Kelly McEvers on Thursday that after the first couple of shows of the reality series that Trump, who is now president of the United States, started saying inappropriate things during discussions about who to fire.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 8, 2017 12:23 PM