October 3, 2017
MAKING THE PRESS GREAT AGAIN:
The press, branded the 'enemy' by Trump, increasingly trusted by the public: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Chris Kahn, 10/03/17, Reuters)
Americans are increasingly confident in the news media and less so in President Donald Trump's administration after a tumultuous year in U.S. politics that tested the public's trust in both institutions, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.The poll of more than 14,300 people found that the percentage of adults who said they had a "great deal" or "some" confidence in the press rose to 48 percent in September from 39 percent last November.
