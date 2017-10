LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Kim's reply to Trump is already THREE times more popular than Trump's original "do not believe the fake news!" tweet https://t.co/u4vfTIkg0t — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 30, 2017



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2017 8:03 AM

It's not easy to be the least-informed reality tv star.

Tweet @brothersjudd