KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Iran on Tuesday expressed its sympathy towards the United States following the shooting deaths of at least 59 people and wounding of more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert.





"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has offered sympathy to the bereaved families of those killed in the recent deadly shooting in Las Vegas," said a statement published on the ministry's website.





"Qassemi expressed regret over the 'heinous' crime in which hundreds of civilians were killed and wounded.