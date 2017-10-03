October 3, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iran offers condolences to US over Las Vegas massacre (Middle East Online, 10/03/17)
Iran on Tuesday expressed its sympathy towards the United States following the shooting deaths of at least 59 people and wounding of more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert."Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has offered sympathy to the bereaved families of those killed in the recent deadly shooting in Las Vegas," said a statement published on the ministry's website."Qassemi expressed regret over the 'heinous' crime in which hundreds of civilians were killed and wounded.
"He also sympathised with the US nation and the relatives of the victims," the statement said. [...]
After a double attack in June claimed by the Islamic state group that killed 17 people in Tehran, Trump said: "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2017 7:38 PM