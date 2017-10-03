October 3, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Mattis: Staying in Iran nuclear deal is US national security interest (ERIC CORTELLESSA, October 3, 2017, Times of Israel)
US Defense Secretary James Mattis told US senators on Tuesday the United States should remain a party in the Iran nuclear deal.Asked at a Senate Armed Serviced Committee hearing by Sen. Angus King, an Independent from Maine who caucuses with the Democrats, whether he believed it was in America's national security interests to stay in the deal, Mattis said: "Yes, senator, I do."
